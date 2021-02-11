Dalton Mayor David Pennington on Thursday recalled Shelby Peeples as someone who had a "profound impact" on the city both as a businessman and a philanthropist.
"He was an excellent businessman," said Pennington. "He came from humble beginnings to become a nationally recognized businessman. He was one of Dalton's big success stories. He was in the carpet business and in all the ancillary businesses involved in that."
Peeples passed away Wednesday.
Peeples and his wife Willena were inducted into the Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia Business Hall of Fame in 2015.
"Shelby and Willena Peeples were consummate laureates," said Anna Adamson, director of development and volunteer partnerships for Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia. "They exemplified the power of partnership and collaboration. Shelby's legacy will exist in the lives of northwest Georgia's students as they pass through the doors of First Bank of Dalton's storefront at the JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton. JA is indebted to Shelby for his belief in young people's boundless potential and his support of JA's mission.” The center is on the campus of Hammond Creek Middle School and is scheduled for its grand opening on March 4.
Pennington said during both of his stints as mayor Peeples was someone he could turn to.
"He said, 'You just tell me what Dalton needs and I'll make it happen.' And he did," Pennington said.
Pennington recalled when, in 2011, Dalton hosted a conference on manufacturing that drew national attention.
"One of the people helping us put that together said the floor in the (Dalton Convention Center) needed to be upgraded to hold a conference there," he said. "I said that it looked like a fine floor to me, but this person said it needed a different floor. Well, Shelby Peeples owned a company that made flooring for conventions, the kind she said we needed. I called Shelby and he said, 'Yeah, we do that. Let's take a look at it.' He came up and said he could take care of it. I said, 'How much is it going to cost?' and he said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll handle it.' He donated all of it."
Peeples, along with his wife, was a major contributor to Dalton State College.
“Shelby and Willena Peeples’ philanthropic connection with Dalton State reaches back to their first gift in the late 1990s," said David Elrod, president of the Dalton State Foundation. "The family connection goes back further than that since several of their children attended here in the 1970s and 1980s. Even some of their grandchildren have come here in recent years."
The school's science building, the 58,000-square-foot Shelby and Willena Peeples Hall, is named for the couple.
“We dedicated Shelby and Willena Peeples Hall in May 2014 in recognition of their extraordinary philanthropy," said Elrod. "Their generosity of spirit and treasure made this naming an appropriate recognition of their significant impact on our students and the entire Dalton State community. We are honored to be one of the stewards of the Peeples family legacy.”
Dalton State College President Margaret Venable called Peeples' passing "another tremendous loss for our community and for Dalton State."
"I am proud his legacy will live on through current and future generations of students who study in Peeples Hall," she said.
Shelby and Willena Peeples were both cancer survivors, and they provided a gift that made Hamilton Medical Center’s Peeples Cancer Institute possible.
"Having spent the past five years working closely with Shelby and Willena Peeples to fulfill their vision for Peeples Cancer Institute, I am heartbroken over the passing of Shelby Peeples," said Jane Snipes, executive director of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. "All of us at Hamilton and the foundation mourn his loss, and will be forever grateful for his extraordinary commitment to transforming cancer care. Shelby Peeples loved this community, and gifted us all with the beautiful, enduring legacy of Peeples Cancer Institute."
Snipes said when she first met with Peeples to talk about his vision for cancer care, he told her, "We’ve been blessed and it is time for us to bless others."
"Having personally experienced cancer, Shelby had a keen understanding of the needs of patients, caregivers and families," she said. "He and Willena both were hands on from the beginning, providing guidance and support every step of the way. Shelby ensured that people remained the priority as the cancer institute was being developed, always maintaining 'It’s all about the people we serve.'”
Snipes said for all of his success in business and philanthropy, Peeples was most proud of his family.
"The same love and commitment he showed to them, he has shown to our community through Peeples Cancer Institute," she said. "Shelby Peeples has certainly blessed us all as he intended. We are forever changed by his presence in our lives and the life of our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.