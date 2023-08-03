Dalton Utilities will be installing a transmission water main on Sheridan Avenue off of Walnut Avenue. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 7, and completion is expected by the end of 2023.
Utility vehicles will be present in that area. Sheridan Avenue will be reduced to one lane, so expect an increase in traffic on side streets around that area.
The second phase of this project will be on East Morris Street going east from Sheridan Avenue, and it will affect the center turn lane of East Morris Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.