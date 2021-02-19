Sheriff: Man arrested after shooting roommate

A Resaca man has been charged with aggravated assault after a shooting that happened early Friday morning at 538 W. Nance Springs Road, Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood said. The victim was shot once in the torso; the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
When deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from Andre Ambris, they found Ambris outside. He said his roommate, Shawn Chad Matthew Bruce, 29, had shot him in the kitchen for no apparent reason. Ambris was taken to Hamilton Medical Center.
Bruce was arrested Friday at about 2 p.m. without incident at the Murray Lodge in Chatsworth. He is now in the county jail.
Helping the sheriff's office with finding and arresting Bruce were the Murray County Sheriff's Office, Chatsworth Police Department and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.