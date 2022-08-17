The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating allegations of criminal activity at a horse racing track in the northeast part of the county.
On Aug. 4 the PETA Foundation, an animal rights organization, wrote to the sheriff's office and to the district attorney's office asking them to "investigate and seek prosecution of flagrant illegal conduct documented at Rancho El Canelo" at 1375 Freeland Road N.E. in Dalton.
"The sheriff’s office did recently receive a complaint from PETA," said Capt. Paul Woods. "After receiving the complaint, we did assign an investigator to follow up."
Woods did not answer a question about whether there have been previous complaints about the site.
"I’m familiar with the letter," said District Attorney Bert Poston. "I don’t know of any prosecutions related to the track in the past but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been any. I’ve referred it all to law enforcement as we’re not an investigative agency. Our investigators do followup work, find witnesses, that sort of thing."
The Dalton Daily Citizen reached out to Rancho El Canelo through its Facebook page seeking comment on PETA's letter. The person who answered asked, "What letter would that be." When provided with a link to a copy of the letter, that person did not respond.
When a reporter called the number listed on Rancho El Canelo's Facebook page, the person who answered hung up when the reporter identified himself.
According to county property records, 1375 Freeland Road is a 101-acre property. The property sits off of a narrow, two-lane blacktop road in a rural part of the county. A race track is not visible from the road, and there appeared to be no activity there on a recent afternoon.
County property records indicate the property is owned by Ralph Presley. Presley identified himself as the owner in a 2015 story about the track aired by Chattanooga TV station Channel 12. He indicated in that story the track had been operating "eight or nine years" at that point.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the property is zoned general agriculture.
"This zoning allows for the keeping of large animals, like horses," he said. "A horse racing track and the hosting of spectators requires a special use permit in addition to the general agriculture zoning. I am not aware the property owner was ever granted this permit. Our county staff is working closely with law enforcement on the potential criminal issues raised in the PETA letter, so I would direct you to law enforcement for further comments."
Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president for equine matters at PETA, said the organization "learned of Rancho El Canelo from several concerned people in Georgia who told us that horses are suffering and dying there. But it’s no secret. It has a Facebook page with nearly 10,000 followers and even lists the address."
Guillermo said, "PETA has been contacted by the Whitfield County sheriff and we will be meeting with them soon."
"We have found unsanctioned ... (tracks) in 29 states so far, including Georgia," she said.
