After Judson Manly Jr. and Nann Eldridge were married in 1951, she booked passage for herself on a fishing trawler headed to Japan.
Why?
She was determined to follow her husband to his new duty station in the Air Force. Manly then knew for certain he’d found the right girl, and they remained married for 61 years until she passed away in November 2012.
“Her husband is still smitten,” he said despite a decade without his forever valentine. “She was unreal, and I worshiped her.”
Remarkably, Manly, 93, still works in his family’s business, Manly Steel Works, which at one time was Manly Jail Works — that’s 72 years of full-time employment. A native of the Carpet Capital, he graduated from Dalton High School in 1946.
“I ended up working at the old plant downtown for a couple of years when I was a teenager at 35 cents an hour,” he said of the original facility on Glenwood Avenue, which back in the day was known for producing “jail cars” with steel bars for carrying inmates. “I told Dad minimum wage was 40 cents an hour and he said, ‘Yeah, but you’re family.’ They didn’t let us use any machinery. The next year I did learn to weld and burn and rivet, and messed up my hearing because nobody used ear plugs back then.”
Manly was accepted at Georgia Tech in 1946.
“The war was just over, and veterans were coming on the free (GI) bill,” he recalled. “Our class was the biggest class they’d ever had at Georgia Tech. When I got down there, they announced that they had turned down two out of every three (who applied). They had an exam for everybody to take, and if you didn’t pass you were registered but you were kicked out and they’d let you go home to make room for somebody else!”
After enlisting in ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps), his Army cadre drilled on Saturdays at the campus. Meanwhile, a new conflict was brewing after World War II.
“I was getting ready to start my junior year and it looked like we might have a war with Korea,” said Manly. “I decided I better get a commission if I had to go, so I signed the papers to transfer to Air Force ROTC. The head of the ROTC at Tech was an Army colonel, and he sent for me and said, ‘I got your request for transfer, but all of the real men are in the Army and with your permission I’ll just tear this up.’ and I said, ‘You don’t have my permission!’”
When he graduated Tech in 1950, Nann was graduating from Wesleyan College in Macon with a degree in religion.
She was hired at Dalton First Methodist Church that fall to become director of Christian education.
“She was the first known full-time employee in the history of the church other than the pastors,” Manley said. “The paid staff was only the pastor, Paul Turner, Nann and a part-time janitor, Otis King … during the winter they kept a coal fire going in the church office fireplace so they didn’t have the expense of heating the whole church during the week.”
‘Halfway around the world’
When Manly saw Nann for the first time, he was “totally smitten.” They were engaged by February 1951, and were the first couple married in the church’s new sanctuary. Her hometown pastor, George Zorn from Sumner in South Georgia, came to participate in the wedding. Zorn was a well-known chaplain who served under Gen. George Patton in World War II.
During their first year of married life, Manly was called into the Air Force with a commission and a duty station in the Far East, and a determined Nann wasn’t about to stay home alone in Dalton.
“She got (Georgia U.S.) Sen. Richard B. Russell to expedite a tourist transport while she arranged private transportation,” said Manly. “She then went halfway around the world by herself, starting with a train ride from Sylvester (Georgia) to San Francisco. It included helping care for a stranger’s crying baby from Texas to California. She (got passage) on a freighter carrying fish non-stop to Japan.”
At the Air Force facility in Iwakuni, 20 miles from Hiroshima, a new “trailer project” for servicemen with dependents had running water, but initially no sewer system. In lieu, an old American standard — the outhouse — had to suffice for two months.
“With no complaints from Nann,” Manly added. “She had to learn to ride a bicycle back and forth to the base. Later when I bought a used motor scooter, Nann balanced side-saddle on the back while I drove anywhere we went.”
She put her college degree and love for children to work in their new environs.
“She had already taught kindergarten for nine months at my specialized training base in Illinois,” he recalled. “The base (in Japan) didn’t have a kindergarten for the little ones, so Nann organized parents and borrowed schoolrooms to establish one. She was the only schoolteacher for 16 children in the morning and 16 more in the afternoon.”
After his military hitch was up, they returned to the States on a “rolling and tossing troop ship — a fun trip” about 11 weeks before their first child was born. (There would eventually be four children: Diane, Julie, Lisa and Mike.)
No horses at the drive-thru
Back in Dalton, Manly learned the corporation paying the best salary for Tech grads was DuPont. The company told him they would pay for his training in Delaware, and then let him know the city where he would spend the rest of his career. However, his hometown exerted a stronger influence.
“My grandfather died at Christmastime, and Dad became president of the company,” Manly explained. “Jim Longley was doing the detail work, and he decided to go into the concrete business. So they told me that they had to have me … and I’ve been here ever since.”
Manly saw where improvements needed to be made right away. For starters, the floor at the old plant was dirt that had been oiled down and was not level.
“I told Dad we needed a concrete floor and an overhead crane because all the steel was carried by hand,” he related. “He said he checked and they cost $50,000 and we couldn’t afford that — (he said) just make the men work a little harder. Our jail work competitors could underbid us on any job they really wanted. We weren’t making money … he argued with me and I got a stomach ulcer.”
His parents went on a two-week vacation to Cuba, and when they returned their son had the crane design built and running.
“He came back to work that morning and there was a bulldozer at the back door and the crane working, and his blood pressure was so bad he had to go home!” Manly said of his father’s reaction. “So we put down some concrete and put down some more, and started making a profit.”
Manly was called to deploy to the Korean War for two years, and when he returned the business was running smoothly. Nann became a kindergarten teacher at First Methodist and volunteered as a scout leader, as well as for school and church groups and “numerous” programs that also included those in which Judson was involved.
Manly noted security issues were “different then.”
“One way Nann helped our children to learn self-reliance and responsibility was by letting them have two horses to look after at their Uncle Milton Ryman’s farm,” he said. “They could ride their bikes to the farm, ride the horses unsupervised — bare back or with a saddle — swim them in the lake and ride them to the top of Dug Gap Mountain. They could also take them to the new McDonald’s — but not through the drive-thru.”
Later, Nann volunteered at Friendship House, an affordable child-care facility in Dalton.
“It was at its lowest ebb and about to have its funding cut,” Manly said. “Within a matter of weeks she was asked to be the executive director. She reorganized it, helped secure buildings and relocated it on the east side of town where the need was the greatest.”
For her efforts, the Dalton Daily Citizen recognized Nann as its Woman of the Year in 1983.
“Nann was a unique person with a good sense of humor,” Manly said of his valentine. “Whenever she saw a need, she humbly tried to help without drawing attention to herself. She had genuine love and was faithful to her Lord, her church, her family and the community.”
Through the decades they were together Manly Jail Works and Manly Steel became synonymous with innovation in the carpet industry, and Judson Manly Jr. is still there today.
He goes to church on Sunday morning and plays golf on Sunday afternoon, weather permitting.
He just misses his forever sweetheart, Nann.
