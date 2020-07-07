Shoney's doors are still locked; company website lists restaurant as 'temporarily closed'

Dalton diners craving Shoney's hot fudge cake or strawberry pie will have to wait. But the company isn't saying exactly how long.
The restaurant on West Walnut Avenue closed back in April, along with many other local businesses, after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Many businesses opened back up in May, after that order expired.
But the Shoney's remains closed. The company's website says only that it is "temporarily closed." The closest other Shoney's restaurants — in Calhoun and Chattanooga — are also listed as temporarily closed. The closest Shoney's that is listed as open is in Cartersville.
"We are in the midst of reopening restaurants across the Shoney’s system in 17 states," said Gill Duff, Shoney's chief marketing officer, in response to an email asking when the Dalton Shoney's will reopen. "There are a host of considerations in determining which restaurants to reopen first. Among them are the local health department guidelines, which evolve as municipalities move through the various stages of reopening. We will continue to make decisions about additional restaurant reopenings on an ongoing basis."
The restaurant is at 1302 W. Walnut Ave., near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Tibbs Road/Dug Gap Road.
"That's a prime location," said Mayor David Pennington.
Pennington said he will ask city officials to see if they can find out when the restaurant will reopen.
"We are currently doing a study of that West Walnut Avenue corridor, and we need to have a better understanding of what the long-term plans are for that property as part of that study," he said.
"Walnut Avenue has never had a plan. It has just sort of developed, and I don't think it has developed to its full potential," Pennington said earlier this year.
