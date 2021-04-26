Dalton Police Department investigators have determined there was a single shooter of a Cleveland, Tennessee, man in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub bar at 933 Market St. at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning. The man died at a hospital.
The suspect is described as an adult African American male.
The dispute that led to the shooting apparently involved a woman inside the bar, but investigators "don’t have a lot of clarification" about what led up to the dispute.
The victim, Rashad Goldston, 28, was hit one time in the back while inside of his car. Investigators believe the shooter fired at least five shots using some type of semiautomatic handgun.
Police earlier said Goldston left in his car but crashed a short distance away near the Dollar Tree. The car flipped on its side.
When officers arrived, the shooter had left. Goldston was being treated by a nurse. Officers provided aid to Goldston until Hamilton EMS arrived and Goldston was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died a few hours later.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to contact Detective Aaron Simpson at (706) 278-9085, ext. 253.
