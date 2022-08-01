"I don't think I could do much anything else for 15 hours and not get bored," but even during those lengthy days shooting the film she wrote and directed, "it was an incredible experience," said Emma Jean Scott. "It's crazy how much goes into something we all watch every day."
More than 30 members from STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio branches assisted with two weeks of filming in July on the movie, which was shot at several locations around the Southeast, including Oglethorpe University — where Scott is the STEP Studio branch manager — and Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, said Jacob Poag, the founder of STEP Studio, which is based in Dalton and includes area high school and college students interested in film work. Shooting at the airport was "unique," and "it took us six months" to gain approval.
Scott had been focused primarily on acting — she's studying film and acting in college — but is now considering more writing and/or directing due to the collaborative elements, she said.
"As an actor, you're directed, you do what you do, and then you're done" for the day.
She's hardly alone in expanding her vision regarding film work through STEP Studio, said Poag, a member of Christian Heritage School's class of 2023. "We have like 10 members who were only actors" but have since gained experience — and appreciation — of other pieces of filmmaking.
Scott's untitled film concerns a long-distance relationship during one year.
"I was in a long-distance relationship, (as were) several of my friends, so I saw the struggles of that and the (variety of possible) outcomes," said the rising sophomore. "I wanted to see that on film, and it's something relatable."
Editing on the film starts this month, and "we're aiming for a release" around Christmas 2023 or the winter of 2024, Poag said.
"We were able to rent a Netflix-grade camera (for shooting), and this is the most equipment we've used."
"I'm extremely pleased" with the results, as her collaborators "were able to put on screen what I saw in my head," Scott said. Joining STEP is "one of the most valuable things I've ever done, and it opens so many doors."
Poag plans to take the movie — the length of which will be "in-between" a short and a feature film — through the festival circuit, then show it in independent theaters, he said.
"It'll be our first multi-indie theater release — there are a lot of 'firsts' with this film."
STEP Studio is "growing extremely fast — we're up to 70 (members) now — and we want to" expand beyond the state soon, Poag said. "We may be the largest student film organization in the country, and if you want to get in, the time is now."
Anyone interested in joining STEP, contributing or simply learning more about the studio can email STEP at stepstudios0@gmail.com.
