For Joe and Heather Palladino, creating the pottery they sold Saturday at the Love Day Market at Edwards Park was a manifestation of their love.
"We wanted a hobby we could do together," Heather Palladino said.
"We have a studio in our (Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee) house, and we enjoy it," Joe Palladino said. "It's relaxing for me — like, all the other issues go away, and I can zone in on it."
"It started at a studio on a vacation in Florida about six years ago — I always wanted to do it — and I do wheelwork," he said. "I throw, then you let it dry, and then you go back and trim it."
"She does the hand-building, and she's highly competitive," he added with a chuckle. "I can't make everything she makes."
"I can make pretty much everything he can with hand-building, and I like a lot of the different glazes," Heather Palladino said. "I tried the wheel and did not like it at all."
"With hand-building, I can roll out a piece of clay with a slab roller — like a rolling pin — and get a consistent thickness," she said. "Then, I can emboss the clay with a pattern and paint it."
More information on Palladino Pottery can be found online at palladinopottery.com, and the couple can be reached for custom work at palladinopottery@gmail.com.
"We do a lot of custom work," including for those dealing with disabilities, Joe Palladino said. For example, "we made a bowl carved in (on the top) to help a friend who had a stroke get (cereal or soup) on the spoon and with a little spout (for slurping)."
"Apparently, it's working for him," he added. "We also made a mug for a veteran who was injured by an IED (improvised explosive device) so she could better handle it."
They weren't the only couple at Edwards Park on Saturday, as Gregg and JoAnna Wise brought their Wise Leatherworks & Jewelry to Dalton "for the first time," said Gregg Wise. "It's always fun to go to festivals (like this) on weekends, and we have gained quite a few followers."
"It started with her earrings, and we've added a little more and a little more as time goes by," he added. "It's really taken off for us and turned into a business."
"I have about 12 hours into this bag here," he said, gesturing toward one of several hand-stitched leather bags. "I spent 90 minutes on the handle" alone.
"It feels really good to carry, and it's really sturdy," he said. "These bags will last forever."
Among jewelry, earrings with honeybees and their combs "seem to be the most popular" currently, JoAnna Wise said. "People really like those."
More details can be found online at https://www.wiseleatherworks.com/.
Darlene Defore has made a habit of visiting markets at Edwards Park ever since she stumbled onto the quality items at reasonable prices while attending a youth basketball game at the recreation center.
"I came back for the Christmas (market) and bought a lot of things," she said. "I live in Chatsworth, but I still come back, (because) everything is always priced really reasonable."
On Saturday, she was seeking birthday gifts for her sister and found two, a decorative travel cup and a towel.
The cup keeps beverages "hot or cold longer," she said. Typically, those mugs are $20-$25, but "I got mine here for $15."
