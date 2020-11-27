Maybe it was the sunny skies and mild temperatures. Maybe people just needed to get out of the house after spending Thanksgiving at home.
Whatever the reason, Dalton retailers seemed to be doing brisk business on Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season.
"I didn't get up early like I normally would," said Rocky Face resident Joan King, who had just come out of Belk at the Dalton Mall. "But I left (her house) about 9. There were still some good bargains, some things I was looking for like winter coats for my kids and sweaters."
Academy Sports + Outdoors opened at 5 a.m., and Store Director David Haygood said the day started "relatively slow."
"But that isn't unusual for us," he said. "People will typically go to Walmart or to the mall first. As the day has gone on, things have picked up nicely. We will probably be down just a little from last year. But it will be close."
By about 10 a.m., Academy's parking lot was pretty full, and vehicles had to circle a few times to find a place to park.
Inside, much of the merchandise was 50% off, and shoppers were browsing everything from camouflage clothing to fishing rods to gas grills.
Dalton's Jean Taylor had picked up a couple of flannel shirts as Christmas gifts.
"They look nice, and they've got hoods that you can pull up," she said.
Haygood said the biggest selling items Friday were gun safes and trampolines.
A sign on Academy's door said employees would be wearing masks and asked customers to "please consider" wearing a mask to help protect others from the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Most, but not all, customers appeared to be wearing masks.
In downtown Dalton, Susan Beck, owner of children's bookstore Beehive Bookshop, reported that three families from outside Whitfield County came in Friday to buy books.
"Black Friday hasn't been exceptionally busy," she said. "But business has been steady, and this has been a good day for us."
Beck, like many other small business owners, said her focus is Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday, a day when shoppers are encouraged to support small businesses.
"We'll be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.," she said. "We'll be doing a couple of book specials, but we won't be doing anything storewide."
J.T. Finley, owner of Maryville Jewelers, said business Friday had been good.
"Black Friday is never a crazy busy day for us like it is for the big box retailers," he said. "But our foot traffic has been steady."
He said he expects business will be steady Saturday as well.
"I never promote 20% off this or 40% off that," he said. "We've been here so long people know we are going to give them a good price, that we are willing to give them a discount. We don't have specific promotions going on, but our customers know we are always going to give them a good price."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.