Short film shooting this week in Dalton

Daltonians who see a crew filming around town this week should feel welcome to "come up and say 'Hi,' as long as the camera isn't on" shooting a scene, director Bryson Burnette said with a laugh.
Filming on Burnette's short film began Sunday and is slated to continue throughout this week in Dalton. The currently-untitled project is the followup film for STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio — comprised of area high school and college students interested in film work — after the documentary "Dalton: A Story of Survival" received multiple film festival awards.
"The pressure is on the second one, but Bryson has done a great job, and it's going to be a good film," said Jacob Poag, director and founder of STEP Studio. "We've formed a good bond, and they wrote it so well."
There's "a little pressure, but we've had very few hiccups so far, and all these people have helped me make my vision a reality," said Burnette, who graduated with honors with distinction — he finished high school with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement (AP) or dual enrollment classes — from Northwest Whitfield High School last year. "I'm not alone, and it's not just me."
Burnette assisted with "Dalton: A Story of Survival" and then established his own branch of STEP at Oglethorpe University. His cast and crew is comprised predominantly of film and theater majors at Oglethorpe.
"STEP has expanded and opened several branches," as students graduate from local high schools and move to colleges and universities, Poag said. These branches submit proposals to Poag and his team at the Dalton headquarters, and "if it's a good idea, we'll (support) you."
That includes everything from knowledge and connections to equipment, he said.
"We have a lot of toys here."
Poag was impressed not only by the idea of Burnette and his team but by their experience and zeal, he said, noting, "I fed off their energy."
So, too, has Burnette, he said.
"I've been very motivated by their enthusiasm."
The film of 15-20 minutes will examine a young girl dealing with the death of her best friend, he said. It's "a heavy subject, but I'm quite proud of it so far."
His prior STEP experience has been invaluable as he tackles his own project, he said. For example, he's learned the value of "patience and flexibility."
"It takes a long time to make a film," he said. "If you rush it, it'll look like junk."
"You also need to know when to say 'Yes' and when to say 'No,'" he said. "My original idea is not what this will be."
"Initially, it was going to be a horror movie, but it (evolved) into this, and that's fine, because working with a team, they help you and lift you up" with better ideas, he said. "It's not just my idea, and if you're too stubborn, it'll fall apart."
The goal is to complete the film this fall and then "go to the festival circuit for shorts," said Poag, a junior at Christian Heritage School. "Hopefully we can (succeed) again like we did" with "Dalton: A Story of Survival," which was accepted into several film festivals and won multiple awards.
Burnette still considers himself "an actor, first, (as) I've been acting most of my life," including in Northwest's drama program, but "I'm a big film guy, also," he said. "I love movies," and he's weighing whether to switch to a film major from theater.
He assumed he'd need to compete for rare film opportunities in Atlanta, so he was delighted to learn he could become involved in movies through STEP in Dalton, he said.
"It's really educational, and I've met some great people."
Poag invites others interested in film to email STEP at stepstudios0@gmail.com.
"You can have a story like Bryson," said Poag, who directed "Dalton: A Story of Survival." Work with "us, start your own branch, and make your own film."
Burnette hopes his teammates on the short film project will "keep working with STEP and then branch out more," he said. "Anything with the arts is so hard to get into, and very few (students) have an opportunity like this."
STEP recently became STEP Studio Inc. and has gained nonprofit status, Poag said.
"Now that we're incorporated we can do more with our branches, and as a nonprofit we can offer tax breaks" to those who donate.
Being incorporated gives STEP "a legitimacy and seriousness," too, Burnette said. "We're in it for the long run."
