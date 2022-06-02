To recognize the fundraising efforts of the Whitfield County Fire Department over the past four years, the Dalton Shrine Club recently presented a sign to the department.
An identical sign has already been installed outside room 253 at the Shriners Children's Ohio (a children's hospital in Dayton, Ohio) where funds donated by local motorists during the annual Whitfield Firefighters and Dalton Shriners Team Up for Kids Boot Drive have been used to help treat children.
A portion of the donations is also used for the annual Santa in Uniform program, which provides gifts for underprivileged children during Christmas.
The fire department and the Shrine Club first joined forces four years ago for a boot drive, which has since raised about $30,000 each year. This year’s fifth annual event is in October.
“Without the help of this fire department, it would be hard to raise that much money,” said Charlie Bailey, past-president of the Dalton Shrine Club and chairman of the annual boot drive. “People have been really generous with their donations, and we appreciate their kindness. We’ve not had a bad year since we started, and people have really accepted us. We look forward to the boot drive each year, and we love the Santa in Uniform, too. That’s a blessing we get to help with that.”
Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien said the department is pleased that all the money raised during the boot drive goes directly to children, either for Christmas gifts or for treatment at the Shriners hospitals.
“Our firefighters know where the money goes,” he said, “and it’s nice to know our name’s up there (on the hospital wall sign) and that they helped raise that money. The biggest thing for us is that all of it goes to the hospital; there’s no administrative fees, no expense accounts, all of it goes there. That’s the big reason we really like teaming up with the Shriners.”
O’Brien praised the efforts of local firefighters and Dalton Shriners, who stand along several major local roads holding firefighter boots to accept donations annually from motorists.
“It’s amazing how much we can collect in three or four hours each year,” said Jerry Leonard, Shriners past president and treasurer.
Leonard said the Shriners operate two children’s hospitals, one in Dayton and another in Greenville, South Carolina, where regardless of their ability to pay, children are treated “for anything to do with orthopedics, anything to do with burns, anything to do with skin. We also treat cleft lip palates and birthmarks. We provide these services, and it doesn’t cost the families a thing. We transport them, put them up, feed them — the whole ball of wax. I tell people I’ve got your heart if I can ever get you to the hospital to see these kids. They are amazing.”
Many patients from the Whitfield County area have been treated at the hospitals over the years, including a newborn with cleft feet right now.
“We’ll fix it all, and it won’t cost the family a thing,” Leonard said, “and we’ll continue paying because it will take several surgeries to correct.”
Leonard praised the other members of the club, saying: “I’m just proud of our little, old Dalton Shrine Club because all they’re in it for is for the kids, not in it for anything for themselves. We’ve had great leadership for the past 10 years, doing things the right way for the right reasons. We’ve built a good reputation in the community, and we want to keep that.”
Over the past 25 years, the local club has raised more than $1.2 million for the hospitals and the annual Shrine Circus — through a variety of events that include:
• 25th annual Gospel Singing featuring The Hoppers and The Greesons on June 25 at 7 p.m. at Carolyn Baptist Church, 2305 Cleveland Highway.
• 11th annual Sportsmen’s Raffle on June 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Yaarab Shrine, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta (more details at www.shrinesportsraffle.com).
• Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In on July 28-30 at the Dalton Convention Center, featuring muscle cars and trucks, street rods, hot rods, vendors, collector car auction and more.
