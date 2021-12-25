Shriners receive toy donation

Contributed photo

For the past 10 years, B&B Auction has partnered with Dalton Shrine Club to help bring Christmas to many needy families in the area. B&B Auction and its auction-goers donated toys to Dalton Shrine Club to be distributed to families in the area for Christmas. Toys were also collected from generous bikers during the Hellions Motorcycle Club's 39th Annual Toy Run and from Charlotte's Web Auction. Shriners Hospital patient and Dalton Shrine Fezette Peyton Hicks helps organize toys donated to the Dalton Shrine Club for Christmas.