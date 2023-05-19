Dr. Larry Shuster says he believes a good physician listens and provides personalized care that’s appropriate to the patient’s needs and values.
Shuster is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Hamilton Physician Group — Gastroenterology. He is hospital based and performs procedures at Hamilton Medical Center.
He attended medical school at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, his residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga and his fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Kansas, Kansas City. He practiced gastroenterology in Chattanooga and Cleveland for 31 years and was an assistant professor for 10 years.
Shuster treats patients with gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, including GERD, abdominal pain, peptic ulcer disease, inflammatory bowel disease, liver conditions including fatty liver, hepatitis B and C, and functional GI conditions like gastroparesis and irritable bowel syndrome. He also performs general GI procedures such as upper endoscopies, colonoscopies, flexible sigmoidoscopies, video capsule endoscopies, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and manometries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.