Sidewalk Chalk Art in the Park event planned for Saturday

Murray Arts Council (MAC) presents its first Sidewalk Chalk Art in the Park event on Saturday at Chatsworth City Park, 400 N. 2nd Ave. directly behind City Hall.
Artists may “rent” sidewalk squares at Chatsworth City Park to create their sidewalk chalk masterpieces. The fee for each square is $5.
“This event is for all ages," said Kacey Bailey, organizer and MAC board member. "Everyone is encouraged to create an artwork or just to come watch the artists at work. The best part is that you get to vote for your favorite for the People's Choice Award! This would be a great project to do with sports teams, scout groups, church youth groups or families. You can rent one square or several in a row if you are really ambitious!”
MAC President Lori McDaniel said: “I think this is such a fun idea! I’m not an artist, but I checked out some chalk art creations on Pinterest. I think that even someone of my limited visual arts talents could produce something fun!”
The timeline for the day begins with registration and block assignment from 10 to 10:30 a.m. From 10:30 to 1 p.m. artists may create their masterpieces. The public can stroll and choose their winners from 1 to 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., winners will be announced and awards given. The awards include People’s Choice Award (all ages); first and second place awards in age categories 10 and under; ages 12 to 17; and ages 18 and up.
Artists must provide their own chalk, design, knee pads/protection, tarp (in the event of rain), sunscreen, water and facial covering (encouraged). Only non-oil based, washable chalk may be used. No paints, liquid pastels, oil pastels or hard pastels etc. will be allowed. The design must fit in designated block.
The park includes public restrooms in the back.
If you would like more information on the Sidewalk Chalk Art in the Park, Movie in the Park, Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, go to www.murray-arts.com or MAC's Facebook page at murraycountyartscouncil.
