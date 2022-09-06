Blood Assurance is reporting a significant blood supply shortage after multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend.
As of Tuesday morning, the blood center had just a one-day’s supply of the crucial O-negative and O-positive blood types, as well as B-positive blood. Moreover, A-positive and A-negative blood are also in high demand.
“This was an extremely busy weekend for hospitals across the region,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer for Blood Assurance. “It’s vital that we all step up, roll up a sleeve and help replenish the supply, which will result in lives being saved.”
As a token of appreciation, Blood Assurance is offering a free T-shirt to its donors through the end of the month. The new T-shirt commemorates the upcoming Sept. 11 anniversary and pays homage to the tens of thousands of people who donated blood following the attacks.
Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling (800) 962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are always accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
