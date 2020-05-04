No, Olive Garden is not coming to Dalton. At least, not now.
"We do not have any plans at this time," said Meagan Bernstein, a spokeswoman for Olive Garden.
Social media was abuzz over the weekend as signs announcing Olive Garden was "coming soon" sprang up near the I-75 interchange off College Drive and in front of the former Ryan's Steakhouse on East Walnut Avenue.
"The signs are indeed a hoax," said Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham. "Unfortunately, I do not know who is responsible for them."
In November, developer Naren Patel and his son Anish Govan, who is CEO of Five Star, requested that the City of Dalton rezone 1.7 acres the family owns at 108 Kinnier Court, which is in the Dickson Acres subdivision and adjacent to a site where O'Charley's once had a restaurant, to commercial from residential so they could demolish the house on the site and turn the site into a parking lot with about 80 spaces for a possible Olive Garden on the O'Charley's site..
The Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission recommended against the rezoning, citing its potential impact on the subdivision. The City Council tabled the motion at a December meeting, and Patel withdrew the request before the council could vote on it at its Jan. 6 meeting. Patel has the right to bring the request back to the City Council at any time.
Patel's attorney, Daniel Laird, said Patel is still interested in bringing Olive Garden to Dalton and is working toward that goal.
