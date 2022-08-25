Christina Sikes, doctor of osteopathic medicine, says having the “win” of seeing her patients get better is very fulfilling.
“My favorite part of being a physician is being able to help people better their lives,” Sikes said. “I love the continuity of care that the field of wound care provides. It’s my job to provide my patients with resources, education and encouragement, in addition to hands-on treatment. It’s a team effort. Those moments of triumph, when we come together and see that the wound is getting better, are truly rewarding.”
Sikes is board-certified in family medicine and trained in hyperbaric medicine. She recently joined Hamilton Wound and Hyperbaric Services.
Sikes grew up in South Georgia, and she says she enjoys the Dalton area because it reminds her of her small-town home.
She attended medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia Campus in Suwanee, and her residency training in Family Medicine at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. She completed her hyperbaric medicine training with National Baromedical Services.
Sikes says, outside of wound care, one of her main passions is animals. She is very active in animal rescue and enjoys taking care of animals with her husband on their farm.
To schedule an appointment with Sikes, call (706) 272-6596.
