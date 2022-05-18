Dalton businessman and inventor Charlie Hubbs said he believes the medical market is the most promising market for his Silicone Rubber Seat Cushion. Made from a proprietary silicone blend, the cushion not only provides comfortable seating but promises to help a person's posture.
Hubbs has been working on the product (srscinc.com) for some 20 years. He already has marketed it to the wheelchair industry, but he said truckers, office workers and others who sit for lengthy periods of time may benefit from it as well.
On Tuesday, the Silicone Rubber Seat Cushion got a major endorsement from the judges at the third PitchDIA contest, who awarded it first place in the competition at the Wink Theatre in downtown Dalton.
"This will help us in marketing," Hubbs said. "We've already targeted the medical industry and wheelchair users and manufacturers. This can help us as we market to other markets."
Hubbs and the product receive $3,500 as well as a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce membership, strategic planning provided by Dalton State College’s C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business, licensing for QuickBooks Online provided by Marcelli Bookkeeping Services, a video interview with GoodNews Christian Magazine, a personal branding photography session with Bobbi Jo Brooks Fine Art & Photography and a quick start website package, including one year of free web hosting and up to five email accounts provided by InventureIT.
The PitchDIA contest is based on the popular television show “Shark Tank.” Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to business leaders who choose the winner. The first contest was in 2018, and the second in 2019. PitchDIA was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was really pleased with the results this year," said Lauren Holverson, executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator (DIA), a business incubator housed in 1,800 square feet of office space in the Landmark Building in downtown Dalton.
The DIA provides startup firms and small nonprofit organizations with office space, mentorship and support services and is the lead organizer of the PitchDIA contest.
Allyson Coker, executive director of Believe Greater Dalton, said she was pleased at the turnout for the event and impressed by all the finalists.
"There were some very good ideas, and I think it shows that entrepreneurialism is very much alive in Dalton," she said.
Believe Greater Dalton is a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to improve the community.
Marilyn Helms, dean of Dalton State College’s C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business, was one of the judges, and she said that group was impressed by all the finalists.
"What set (Silicone Rubber Seat Cushion) apart was that it is more established," she said. "It has a more fully-developed business plan, and they were able to answer all of our questions."
Second place went to Foundation Direct Family Care of Dalton (www.daltonfdfc.com), which provides accessible, personalized healthcare. Owners Dr. Kayla Dziuba and Dr. Michelle Little described it as a "blue-collar concierge" practice in which patients pay a flat fee and receive personalized care.
Third place went to 10ftdrillbit.com of Dalton, which makes a drill extension with attachments.
There was also a contest for students in Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools. The winners were:
• First place (with a $1,000 prize): Bowbed, a hunting bow accessory, Westwood School students Branton Bray and Davis Witt.
• Second place: Dinner Decals, edible stickers, Dalton Junior High School students Rachel Edwards and Knox Rollins.
• Third place: Stick to It, Girl, a habit tracker, City Park School students Maricellis Gabriel, Abilene Perez, Lailah Rodriguez, Itzel Serrano and Roslin Vasquez.
• Fourth place: Tempometer, a beverage temperature product, Brookwood School students Tala Bikhit, Ocie Carpenter, Celeste Cortez, Ximena Garcia and Lily Parsons.
• Fifth place: Earring Touch, anxiety/fidget earrings, Park Creek School students Maria Godoy, Ruth Hurtado and Emily Rodriguez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.