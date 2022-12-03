Singers perform at senior center

The Northwest Whitfield High School Singers recently performed their Christmas program for the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. Pictured performing a special rendition of “I Saw Three Ships," from left, are Bryson Ferro, Alex Ogles, Rylan Grooms, Ryder Underwood, Juda Hamilton, Avery Splawn, Emily Bramscomb, Emily Mathis and Tommary Ehlers, chorus director, on piano. The Northwest Whitfield High Schoo Singers Christmas program is held again at the high school on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public at no charge. The senior center has the pleasure of hosting another school choir, the Westwood Wildcats, on Monday at 10:45 a.m. This program is free and open to the public.