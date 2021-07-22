'Singin' at the Depot': Second Saturday tours continue

It's singing time at the Historic Chatsworth Depot!
As this summer's Second Saturday events in downtown Chatsworth continue, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announces that Aug. 14 will feature a Church Hymnal group singing at the old depot along with new displays and tours of the equally historic Wright Hotel nearby. Both buildings, as well as the caboose, will open at 1 p.m. and host tours until 4 p.m.
The Church Hymnal is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Published by Tennessee Music and Printing Co. in Cleveland, Tennessee, this compilation quickly became one of the most popular gospel song and hymnbooks ever, especially in the southeastern U.S.
Still in print today by Pathway Press, the songs are still known around the world. Among the composers included are "local" writers A.J. Showalter and Floy DeVaughan, as well as LeRoy Abernathy of Canton and Cleavant Derricks who lived in Chattanooga. The latter wrote "Just a Little Talk with Jesus." Hymns by Fanny Crosby and Isaac Watts along with spirituals by Thomas Dorsey are also in the book.
Historical Society member Toby Westmoreland will be the "piano-pounder" for the day, and folks who grew up singing from this book in church every week will lead the singing.
For the "Singin' at the Depot," anyone interested can grab a song book and just join everyone else in singing a variety of the more than 300 songs in the book. The singing will begin at 2 p.m. and last at least an hour in the freight room of the 1905 train depot. Visitors can tour the talc room, railroad history room and the caboose both before and after the music. The depot is at 219 First Avenue in Chatsworth, just down the street from the park.
At the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, the Wright Hotel will also be open 1 to 4 p.m. on the Second Saturday. Tours there will again feature a new display of needlework that includes embroidered bedspreads, linens with handmade lace and other knitted, crocheted and even "tatted" needlework.
The hotel's new collection of paintings by local artist Nannie Lou Arthur will be on display. This amazing lady helped support her large family by selling her artwork after her husband's early death.
Second Saturdays are sponsored by Bradley Ace Hardware, Dr. John Robison, Captain D's, Bojangles', Krystal, Peeples Funeral Home and Murray County's elected officials, so admission is free, but donations are always welcome, appreciated and accepted at both the depot and the hotel.
For more information, call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740 or check out the depot and the hotel on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.