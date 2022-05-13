Return with us to the days of old when singin’s were popular. Come join in as Tim Howard and Toby Westmoreland lead a group in singin’ their favorite songs right out of the old Red Back Hymnals. All singers are welcome to participate.
Come be a part of the second annual Singin’ at the Depot on Saturday, June 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. Let’s have church!
The depot is at 219 N. First Ave. in Chatsworth. Visit the depot for guided tours from 1 to 2 and 3 to 4 p.m.
• Red Back Hymnal Singin’ from 2 to 3 p.m. led by Howard and Westmoreland.
• The 1905 depot was Chatsworth’s first public building and will be open for tours.
• The 1909 Wright Hotel will be open for tours featuring a display about Keith’s Store at Tennga and an exhibition of paintings by Nannie Brewer Arthur of Cisco.
• The restored 1960 caboose will be open for tours.
The tours are free. Donations will be accepted and appreciated.
• Model trains will be running inside the depot.
The event is made possible by Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County Elected Officials, Captain D’s, Bojangles, Krystal, Dr. John Robison and Bradley’s Ace Hardware.
