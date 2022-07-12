As the state devises new educational standards for math, Coahulla Creek High School math teacher Billy Singletary has a prominent voice, including recording training videos for the Georgia Department of Education for a Statistical Reasoning course to be used statewide.
Singletary was a featured speaker last year at the Georgia Mathematics Conference, and several state administrators viewed his speech, he said. Impressed, they asked him to record videos this summer at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios on the next iteration of Statistical Reasoning — a fourth-year math option for high school students in Georgia — which will debut in Georgia schools along with the rest of the updated math standards in 2023-2024.
"Math standards have changed quite a bit since I've been teaching, always with the goal of more rigor," and Singletary is especially passionate about statistics courses, he said. "It's my favorite to teach, and statistics is something students can grasp."
Calculus, for example, requires "13 years of math knowledge," but statistics offers "an easily accessible foundation," he said. "I tell students that in statistics they get to explore something that is impossible to know," as well as ponder tangible — yet, paradoxically, existential — questions like "How rare is rare enough to be rare?"
Statistics, "we see in the world around us daily," and they help make sense of life, he said. Statistics are used in college majors beyond just statistics, too, and they offer a great number of real-world applications.
Singletary has been a member of the Georgia High School Mathematics Review Panel, and later this year he'll be a facilitator for MathCON, a nonprofit national mathematics organization recognized for its annual student math competition for students in grades 4-12. He's also assisted the state in math standards decisions by taking the tests and offering feedback regarding whether questions could trip up certain students due to their backgrounds or cultures.
He's a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, an honor that included an invitation to the White House. This recognition is considered by some the highest award kindergarten-12th-grade teachers of science, technology, engineering, math and computer science can receive in the U.S.
Last year, Singletary gave back by mentoring a pair of state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, he said. Rome's Phyllis Morrison and Florida's Corey Ellis were two of 144 finalists in the country.
Though it's atypical for a teacher to mentor a person from a different state, Florida was short of mentors, so they asked for volunteers, and Singletary answered the call, he said.
"It was a great experience for me to get to talk to one of the top teachers in this state and one of the top teachers in another state."
While Singletary is active in math education at the state level, he is the same at his school and system level.
Singletary "lives math," and he "inspired me to love math," said Garrett Hughes, a Coahulla Creek graduate studying to become a math educator because of Singletary's example. "I want to be like him."
Singletary understands there's "no one way that works with every kid," so he provides his students multiple ways they can solve problems, and "our kids love him," said Tracy Mardis, Coahulla Creek's principal. "He challenges them, for sure, but he makes it fun, and he cares and loves them."
If Singletary says an instructional technique works with students, "that's what we'll do," said Tom Appelman, director of secondary curriculum for Whitfield County Schools and a 30-year math teacher. Singletary "is one of the people I lean on and trust, (as) his kids always achieve, and we have him talk to our new teachers to share techniques."
Singletary insists he's learned as much — or more — from others as he's taught them.
"I feel so supported by a lot of great teachers, and I've had a lot of great peers and mentors," he said. "I would be nowhere near as good as I am if not for all our teamwork."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.