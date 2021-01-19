'Siren Sisters' Superior again

Just as they did in February at the 2020 Georgia Junior Thespian Conference, the trio of Eva Ashcraft, Kinsley Stephens and Molly Watts received a Superior rating from International Thespian Festival judges this summer for their musical theater performance of “To Be a Siren,” from “Orphie & the Book of Heroes.”
Stephens was "very proud, because we'd worked really hard," said the Dalton Middle School eighth-grader. "It also made me feel happy that other people thought we did a great job."
To receive a Superior designation from those judges "was absolutely insane," said Ashcraft, a fellow eighth-grader. "I couldn't believe it."
Watts "was really happy about it," said the Dalton High School freshman. "Who knows what else we can do and where else we could go?"
The 2019-20 academic term was the first time Dalton Middle School had taken a contingent to the Georgia Junior Thespian Conference, so the self-described ''Siren Sisters" of Ashcraft, Stephens and Watts only allowed their hopes to drift to "maybe an Excellent (rating), maybe," Ashcraft said. Being deemed Superior was an "Oh my gosh" moment.
Their expectations were even lower for the international festival, especially considering only a relatively few middle school students even reach that level, so to receive another Superior rating for the virtual conference "was so crazy," she said. "The song was just a perfect fit for us — it has a lot of attitude and sass — and we had a ton of challenging choreography, which was pretty sharp, if I do say so myself."
"We're best friends, and our personalities blended perfectly together" on that song, Watts said. "I'm so proud of (our trio), and I learned a lot from (Eva and Kinsley)."
The bond that already existed among Ashcraft, Stephens and Watts provided invaluable chemistry that enhanced their performance, Stephens said. Additionally, "we worked hard to be high energy and make larger-than-life characters come to life."
"It's a unique song, something new, fresh and different for the judges," Ashcraft said. "I know if I were a judge, I'd get tired of hearing the same songs over and over again."
Finding new plays and music is a hallmark of the drama program at Dalton Middle School under director Courtenay Cholovich, Ashcraft added.
"I love that, and it expands our knowledge."
