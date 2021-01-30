Site changes underway for COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Location changes are underway for some of the public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the North Georgia Health District, each of which are operating indoors.
These changes will allow more people to be vaccinated, so that as additional vaccine becomes available, health department staff will be in position to vaccinate larger numbers of people.
Each health department is using its current stock of COVID-19 vaccine for appointments that already exist and for second doses. More vaccine is expected to arrive, although it is currently unclear when that will occur and in what quantities because it depends on the overall national supply.
People who have received their first dose from the health department and were scheduled for their second dose at the original location will need to go to the site where the health department is currently providing the vaccine.
As of Monday, public health COVID-19 vaccination operations will be as follows in these North Georgia counties:
• Cherokee County: Canton First Baptist Church, 1 Mission Point, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Fannin County: Kiwanis Club of Blue Ridge, 124 Jones St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Gilmer County: Piedmont Community Center, 824 Industrial Blvd., Ellijay, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Murray County: Murray County Parks and Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Pickens County: Pickens County Recreation Department, 1329 Camp Road, Jasper, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
• Whitfield County: Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
The vaccine will continue to be offered at no out-of-pocket expense at all locations; insurance will be billed, but only if it is available. There will be no expense to any client, and anyone who does not have insurance will not be billed for the vaccination.
The Whitfield County Health Department has storage capacity to offer both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The other county health departments in the district offer Moderna vaccine.
As of Thursday, a total of nearly 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered by the six county health departments in the North Georgia Health District.
When new appointment times are ready to be scheduled for residents who are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, an announcement will be released to the public on the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org with instructions for appointment registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.