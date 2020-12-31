'Sitting in freezers': State officials frustrated with vaccine reluctance in rural areas

ATLANTA — A frustrated Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said Thursday it is “unacceptable” that in some parts of the state COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused.
In rural areas, health care workers have been extremely reluctant to take the recently approved vaccines, while in metro areas, wait lists to be vaccinated are long, she said.
“Sadly, we’re not getting the kind of uptake of the vaccine by health care workers all over the state. By contrast, here in metro Atlanta, there’s a waiting list of hundreds of health care workers waiting to get vaccinated,” Toomey said. "But in many parts of rural Georgia — both in the north and south — there’s vaccine available but it’s literally sitting in freezers. That’s unacceptable. We have lives to save."
Gov. Brian Kemp added the state may have to shift its strategy from strictly following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on distribution to offset the imbalance.
“We have more people that want to get vaccinated in metro areas than we have vaccine,” he said. “It’s completely the reverse to that in parts of rural Georgia."
The contrast depicts a challenge health officials knew they would have to face: building public trust in the vaccines that were developed relatively quickly while misinformation about them spread. Officials warn that a majority of Georgians have to be vaccinated to stop community spread across the state.
Kemp and Toomey both have pledged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to boost public confidence. Toomey received her vaccination earlier this month.
"I was relieved when the vaccine became available here in Georgia to end this pandemic here,” Toomey said. "But that's only going to happen if at least 80% of Georgians are willing to take that vaccine because that's how many people are required within a given area to have what's called herd immunity or sufficient immunity that can stop ongoing community spread. At a time when we're seeing the highest community spread we've ever had during this pandemic, I think it's even more important to recognize that this is lifesaving.”
State health officials have made the call to open vaccine eligibility to more Georgians.
Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday the state is moving forward in the vaccine distribution plan. The next phase gives the go-ahead for adults ages 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to begin being vaccinated.
Health care workers and nursing home residents have already begun being vaccinated with doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As of Wednesday, the state had been allocated more than half-a-million doses of both of the vaccines and distributed more than 375,000 to participating medical providers.
More than 61,000 vaccines have already been administered to Georgians across the state.
The positive news of the vaccines comes at a time when the virus is reaching levels the country and state have not seen since the summer. According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, nearly 90% of the state’s intensive care beds are in use, and more than 86% of general inpatient beds are filled.
Kemp called the rising number of hospitalizations “alarming” and decided to reopen the makeshift medical center at the Georgia World Congress Center that provides an additional 60 beds to the metro Atlanta area.
On New Year's Eve, Kemp made a plea to Georgians to celebrate the holiday safely.
"I've been clear with the people of Georgia this week, the virus is still here, and presents as big a threat as ever,” he said. "We need all Georgians to continue to act responsibly in the best interest of their loved ones and fellow citizens to limit the spread over the holiday weekend. ... Please consider the risk of going out for New Year's tonight or during the weekend."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.