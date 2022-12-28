Thirty-three high schools from across Northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) on Friday, Dec. 9. More than 250 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia held in Atlanta.

High school contestants competed in 21 professional skill categories on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring. Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition, except in the TeamWorks and Welding Fabrication categories in which only the top 10 competitors in the state advance to the state competition.

“It is always exciting to have our SkillsUSA Region 1 high schools on campus and watch the excitement of the students competing,” said Missy McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA adviser. “It is great to be a part of the growth of these students and to watch them excel in their competition events.”

The following students placed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition and will advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta on March 9-11.

Advertising Design

First Place: Kathy Truong, Rome High School

Second Place: Emily Nebb, Calhoun High School

Automotive Service Technology

First Place: Noah Turner, Gilmer High School

Second Place: Matthew Hamby, Chattooga High School

Third Place: Daniel Gibson, Fannin High School

Cabinet Making

First Place: Easton Vaughn, Chattooga High School

Second Place: Hayden Hyde, Gordon Central High School

Carpentry

First Place: Jacob Black, Calhoun High School

Second Place: Thomas Cook, Rome High School

Third Place: Wyatt Webb, Chattooga High School

Cosmetology

First Place: Leanna Wood, Rockmart High School

Second Place: Alethea Hendrix, LaFayette High School

Third Place: Meredith Phillips, North Murray High School

Electrical Construction Wiring

First Place: Joshua Willingham, Chattooga High School

Second Place: Skyler Hill, Gordon Central High School

Third Place: Franklin Ramirez, Cedartown High School

Esthetics

First Place: Railee Shuman, Rockmart High School

Second Place: Emily Whaley, North Murray High School

Third Place: Anzleigh Call, Cass High School

Extemporaneous Speaking

First Place: Cindy Santiago, LaFayette High School

Second Place: MacKenzie Terry, Model High School

Third Place: Caleb Davis, Pepperell High School

First AID/CPR

First Place: Edwin Melendez, Northwest Whitfield High School

Second Place: Josie Allen, Rockmart High School

Third Place: Gracey Ferguson, Murray County High School

Job Interview

First Place: Zion Bradley, Rockmart High School

Second Place: Madalyn McMurtry, Gilmer High School

Third Place: Juan Ratia, North Murray High School

Job Skills Demonstration

First Place: Charles Reyher, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy

Second Place: Kamryn Johnston, LaFayette High School

Third Place: Jaylynn Carlile, Gilmer High School

Job Skills Demonstration Open

First Place: Gracie Watson, Rockmart High School

Second Place: Sierra Cunningham, LaFayette High School

Third Place: Cole Talley, North Murray High School

Masonry

First Place: Jeffrey Fraire, Gordon Central High School

Second Place: Lazaro Morales, Rome High School

Third Place: Ely Childers, Chattooga High School

Pin Design

First Place: Jenna McCarty, Gordon High School

Second Place: Abby Kate Turner, Calhoun High School

Third Place: Lilly Robison, Heritage High School

Plumbing

First Place: Wade Griffin, Adairsville High School

Second Place: Raeden Sumner, Chattooga High School

Third Place: Caleb Hogue, Gordon Central High School

Prepared Speech

First Place: Rosibel Fuentes, LaFayette High School

Second Place: Brooklyn Henderson, Fannin County High School

Third Place: Hadlee Caldwell, Rockmart High School

Quiz Bowl

First Place: Floyd County College & Career Academy

Second Place: LaFayette High School

Third Place: Cherokee High School

T-Shirt Design

First Place: Isabella Jones, Heritage High School

Second Place: Sara Gallman, Calhoun High School

Third Place: Abby Keys, LaFayette High School

Welding

First Place: Rylan Robinson, Chattooga High School

Second Place: Tommy Roden, Sonoraville High School

Third Place: Kris Rooks, Gordon County College & Career Academy

Region T-shirt (not a state qualifying event)

First Place: Sara Gallman, Calhoun High School

Second Place: Jazmin Cortes, Northwest Whitfield High School

Third Place: Neyda Diaz, Northwest Whitfield High School

