Slope repair on Dug Gap Battle Road begins Monday

Slope repair on a section above Dug Gap Battle Road begins Monday, and the Dalton Public Works Department advises drivers to expect single- and some full-lane closures between the Dalton Convention Center and Battlefield Parkway through mid-October.
The city and its contractors, GSI and Northwest Georgia Paving, will perform repair of the above-road slope failure that occurred during Easter weekend. Single-lane closures with mobile traffic control signals will be in effect while the repair work is happening.
During certain phases of the project, intermittent, full-road closures may be required. Drivers should consider alternate routes and use caution when traveling through the work zone while lane closures are in place. Drivers should treat the mobile traffic control signals like a normal traffic signal and reduce speeds to 25 mph or less through the work area.
Please plan for delays if you use this route while the project work is underway.
