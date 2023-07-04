Robert H. Smalley III of McCamy Phillips Tuggle & Fordham LLP in Dalton has been reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
Smalley will continue to serve in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Murray and Whitfield counties.
He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1992. His law practice is focused in the areas of wrongful death, personal injury, workers’ compensation, local government law, commercial litigation and alternative dispute resolution. He also serves as county attorney for Whitfield County.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policy-making authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
