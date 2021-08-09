Smith 'a team player' who fills many roles at Blue Ridge School

In addition to her efforts as Blue Ridge School's media paraprofessional, Sylvia Smith is always looking for other ways to pitch in at the school, from helping operate the school store to, yes, portraying the Jaguar mascot.
Embodying the school's mascot was "on my bucket list," which led to her shot as the Jaguar, and "I never gave it back," she said with a laugh. "The kids faces light up, so it's definitely a perk and a highlight."
For the school store, Smith has employed "helpers" from grades four and five, and those students "learn without realizing it" as they do everything from making change and rolling quarters to performing rudimentary market research by suggesting items for the store based on peer feedback, she said: "They like it a lot."
In order to "cut down on touching items and germ spreading" during the COVID-19 pandemic, ordering moved online last year, which gave students another lane of education, and because of online ordering, those students engaged in virtual learning could place orders from home, too, she said. It was "very beneficial."
Smith — Dalton Public Schools' Classified Staff of the Year award recipient — also substitute teaches, fills in at the front office and acts as a translator when necessary.
"If something needs covering, I try to volunteer, if I'm able," said Smith, who is heading into her fifth year at Blue Ridge after leaving the banking industry to go into education. "If they need me, they know they can call me, and if they ask something of me, I try to make it happen."
Smith is "a team player, and goes above and beyond to help the teachers, staff and students of Blue Ridge," said Principal Christine Long. "She presents herself with a smile and does her job with excellence."
Blue Ridge's media specialist, Courtney Taylor, and Smith are working to add a production room in the media center so the school can record more videos, Smith said.
"We did some of that already, but we want to do more."
"You don't have to tell her what to do, because she's already doing it," Taylor said of Smith. "She is always on it."
Smith feels fulfilled with her many roles.
"I have found so much happiness here," she said. "My husband and my kids all know that mom loves what she does."
