Alesa Smith was approved as the assistant principal for Roan School at the June meeting of the Dalton Board of Education. Smith currently is a primary instructional coach at City Park School.
Smith has 16 years of experience in education — eight of those in Dalton Public Schools. She started her career as a kindergarten teacher in Whitfield County Schools and then became a Literacy Collaborative Primary Literacy Coach. She came to Dalton Public Schools in 2014 as a Reading Recovery teacher/Early Intervention Program teacher at City Park School. She has been a primary instructional coach for seven years at City Park.
Smith holds an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, as well as a master of education in early childhood with ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) and gifted endorsements and a bachelor of science in education in early childhood education with Math Endorsement and In-Tech certifications from the University of Georgia. She completed the Dalton Public Schools Emerging Leaders program in 2021.
“Mrs. Smith is an excellent addition to our Roan School administrative team,” said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. “I look forward to having her work alongside Principal Anne Fetzer in continuing the focus on student achievement at Roan School.”
