Smith strives to always be at her 'best' for her students

Sylvia Smith is a go-to person for students and families with technology needs, and the year she spent as Blue Ridge School's acting media specialist only made her better as the school's media paraprofessional, a coworker said.
"It's humbling and an honor to be recognized," said Smith, recipient of last year's Dalton Public Schools Classified Staff of the Year award. "Honestly, I feel a bit of pressure to live up to the hype, but I'll try my best."
Even with that self-imposed pressure, "it's a nice feeling" to be commended with the award, and "it feels like you have really accomplished something," she said. "I'm very blessed."
Smith is "so deserving of this award, as her enthusiasm for learning and supporting students has never waned," said Christine Long, Blue Ridge's principal. She "holds high expectations of herself, (as well as) the students she supports, and she is a true visionary."
"People call us 'the dynamic duo' because we're such a good team," said Courtney Taylor, Blue Ridge's media specialist. "I could not do my job without her."
"We are a team," Smith seconded. "That's what it feels like."
Smith, who was nominated by her fellow teachers and staff members, was recognized as the award winner at halftime of a Dalton High School home football game last fall.
"I was shocked," Smith said. "I had no idea, and I never in a million years thought it would be me."
Smith, who was the school's acting media specialist during the 2018-19 academic year, has many responsibilities as the media paraprofessional, from staying up-to-date on the latest technology to helping students check out books to teaching them how to care for their tech devices.
Smith's time as the acting media specialist made her even more valuable as a media paraprofessional because "she knows what I have to do," Taylor said. That year ''made her so much stronger, and she's such a go-getter."
That year "definitely molded me, because I was leading the class, I was teaching, and it made me more comfortable in speaking," Smith said. "It made me step up, (as) I had to be at my best for the kids, because that is what they deserve."
Her "determination" proved critical that year, as she "excelled rather than failed," she said. "I don't know how I did it, but you just do what you have to do at the time."
As soon as she began at Blue Ridge, Smith was eager to expand her horizons as much as possible, she said.
"I'm the type of person who always wants to learn more."
That's an ideal mindset for someone in her role, since "technology is always changing," and while that can be "frustrating" to some, Smith views it as an "opportunity to learn and grow," she said. "I'd be bored if everything was the same or I knew what to expect, and this is definitely not boring."
Technology is "a great tool," but even a tech-booster like Smith knows over-reliance on technology can be a negative, she said.
"It's a balance, because too much technology can make (students) dependent and not know how to interact socially one on one."
The 2020-21 academic year was more challenging than others, because so many students opted for complete virtual learning due to COVID-19, at least to open the year.
"A lot of them needed help for Zoom meetings, (experiencing) audio or camera issues," she said. "It was chaotic, and some days were overwhelming, because we were pulled in all directions, but you just put your head down, push through, and do your work."
Smith and Taylor worked together closely to share "every instructional responsibility" and serve all learners, be they face to face or virtual, Long said.
"Through collaboration with peers and administration, (Smith) rose to the challenge and taught our students how to be great thinkers, innovators and problem-solvers."
Smith received a check for $250 as the school system's Classified Staff of the Year honoree and a check for $150 as the school's Classified Staff of the Year choice, as well as a Dalton Difference coin, according to Dalton Public Schools. The financial awards were made possible through donations from partnering businesses Carroll Daniel Construction, J.W. Buckley and Associates, Shaw and Georgia Federal Credit Union.
Kim Beam, a paraprofessional at Dalton Middle School, was the runner-up for the Classified Staff of the Year award, and other school-level Classified Staff of the Year honorees included Graciela Arevalo, Roan School; Debra Chastain, Brookwood School; Esterly Flores, City Park School; Zachary Hebard, Park Creek School; Debra Holbrook, Dalton High School; Miranda Rigsby, Westwood School; and Norma Rodriguez, Morris Innovative High School. Each of the school award honorees received a $150 check and a Dalton Difference coin.
Smith, who is originally from the Fresno area of California, came to Dalton initially planning only a short stay — one of her brothers was already here — but within a year met her husband, Lamarcius, a native of this region. They have five children — Danielle, David, Josh, Emma and Ana — and have been married for more than a decade.
Smith "wanted to be in the school system," and she initially applied for a front desk position at Blue Ridge, but instead, Kim Rhyne, who is now City Park School's principal but was then an assistant principal at Blue Ridge, suggested the media paraprofessional position.
"She knew I'd be a good fit, and I love it," Smith said. "I get to see all the kids."
