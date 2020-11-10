Dalton High School was evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke set off a fire alarm.
"It has been determined that a blown motor in the air handler of the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system caused the smoke on the 1,000 hallway," said Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway. "The Dalton Public Schools maintenance department is also on the scene to repair the equipment. There were no injuries to any students or staff."
Holloway said there was no damage to the building other than the HVAC motor. There were about 1,200 students on campus.
"The alarm went off at approximately 9 a.m. and the kids returned to the building at 10:05 a.m.," Holloway said.
