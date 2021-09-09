Smyrna Baptist to celebrate homecoming, other events

Since 1901 Smyrna Baptist Church has been ministering to residents in south Murray County. The congregation will celebrate its 120th anniversary with homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 19, but Smyrna has more going on this month, too.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Homecoming Sunday and “Great Is His Faithfulness” is the theme. The service will include music by the Smyrna Choir led by former choir director Lamar Nolan. Guest minister the Rev. Benjie Loyd, who grew up at Smyrna but now pastors in Florida, will come back home to bring the message. All members, former members and pastors, and prospective members are invited. New church directories will be distributed at the end of the service. A special offering for the cemetery fund will be received.
Smyrna will also host Hope for the Hungry at the church on Monday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members will continue their new “Pray and Go” outreach ministry as well as take lunch to the church shut-ins.
During September, the congregation has also donated personal care items to residents of the Chatsworth Health Care Center, provided a meal for staff at AdventHealth Murray, hosted a Back-to-School Celebration for the youth, Prayer Walked at the Pleasant Valley Innovative Academy in Eton and had a church work day with Brotherhood breakfast.
Located on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth, Smyrna has regular Sunday worship with Children’s Church, Wednesday night children’s programs, Sunday school and Brotherhood. Members of the congregation support associational and other mission programs year-round.
For more information, text (706) 298-8475, visit the church website www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org, email smyrnabc@yahoo.com or find the church on Facebook at facebook.com/smyrnabcga.
