Smyrna Baptist to celebrate Homecoming

Since 1901 the Smyrna Baptist Church has been ministering to residents in south Murray County. The congregation will celebrate its 119th anniversary with Homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 20, but things will be a bit different.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Homecoming Sunday as is the custom, but some will attend via Facebook, others as “drive-ins,” and some in person, socially distancing, wearing masks and such. The service will start with music by a reunited but socially distanced Smyrna Choir. They’ve not been able to gather since March, but the group will sing some favorites from a dozen decades. There could even be a special or two.
Pastor Andrew Bowen will deliver his Homecoming message, but the traditional Homecoming meal will be omitted due to space restrictions. All members, former members and pastors, and prospective members are invited to attend, one way or another.
The church is on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth. For more information, call (706) 695-5815 or visit the church website.
