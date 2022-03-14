A Snellville man pleaded not guilty Friday in Whitfield County Superior Court to felony involuntary manslaughter and other charges resulting from a June 2020 wreck on I-75 that left a Michigan man dead.
Mitchell Dion Morgan, 4204 Marjorie Road, is also charged with reckless conduct, reckless driving and felony hit and run resulting in serous injury or death. He was scheduled for a May 13 calendar call, according to the clerk of Superior Court’s office.
A calendar call is when the attorneys appear before a judge to say if a case is ready for trial.
Morgan was born in 1964, according to Georgia State Patrol crash reports.
The reports said that at 4:16 a.m. on June 26, 2020, Morgan was driving a Chevrolet Express van north on I-75 in the left lane near mile marker 340. One report said that Morgan made a sudden lane change to the middle lane and his vehicle struck the rear of a GMC Terrain traveling in that lane with its front.
“After impact (the Express) “rotated counter clockwise into the left lane. (Morgan) overcorrected to the right and rotated clockwise in the middle lane, then back into the left lane,” according to the report. (The Express) came to a uncontrolled rest facing east in the left lane. (The Terrain), after impact, was rotated counter clockwise into the left lane. (The driver of the Terrain) overcorrected to the right causing (the Terrain) to rotate clockwise back into the middle lane. (The Terrain) came to a control rest facing north in the left lane. The area of impact was in the middle lane.”
A second report said the Express was disabled in the left lane facing east due to a previous crash. Albert Arion Moore, 26 of Midland, Michigan, was driving a Chrysler Sebring north and did not see the Express “in the left lane and did not stop in time.” The Sebring “struck the right side of (the Express) with its front. After impact, (the Sebring) crossed all three lanes and left the right side edge of the roadway and struck a guardrail with its front and came to a uncontrolled rest facing east in the right lane,” according to the report. “(The Express), after impact, rotated counter clockwise and traveled off the the left side edge of the roadway and stuck a tree with its front. The first area of impact was in the left lane.”
The report said that on June 27, 2020, a trooper investigating the accident was informed that Moore had passed away due to injuries from the crash at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
