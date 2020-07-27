Snodgrass joins Hamilton Physician Group - Convenient Care in Dalton

Timothy Snodgrass says he likes to have patients involved in their care.
“I give them information so they can make informed decisions,” Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass recently joined Hamilton Physician Group – Convenient Care in Dalton. He is a board-certified family medicine physician.
He completed his medical training at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri.; his internship at the Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida; and his residency at the Medical Center of Columbus in Columbus, Georgia. He recently provided primary care services in Calhoun and Rome.
His two older sisters are nurses, and his mother was a nurse practitioner, “so I’ve always wanted to be involved in the healthcare field,” Snodgrass said. “I wanted to be in family practice because of the variety. All patients have different needs.”
In his free time, Snodgrass said he enjoys fishing, hiking and water activities.
Snodgrass provides primary care and is accepting new patients. Walk-ins are welcome.
