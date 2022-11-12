The dancers
"The Snow Queen" ballet includes many dancers. The Creative Arts Guild is proud to introduce this year’s performers:
Lyndi Jensen, Finley Bonanno, Chloe Smith, Adia Rann, Melanie Walker, Alyssa Bennett, Mary Sharp, Grace Shatz, Emmalynn Underwood, Audrey Asbell, Evelyn Castillo, Shell Croft, Camila Galindo Munoz, Kaylee Maddox, Haven Magrath, Reagan Robinson, Nina Xu, Brooklyn Fantony, Emily Lawless, Eimi Paez, Charlie Robinson, Leah Talley, Eva Talbot, Layla Elayan and Taylor Nietzsche.
Also, Allison Torres, Lilli Sharp, Kinsley Stephens, Carson Cline, Arabeli Calzada, Aria Fraire, Khloe Moser, Isabella Ramirez, Monica Velasquez, Belle Azua, Ruthanne Broadrick, Georgia Brown, Penelope Carrillo, Sasha Ducas, Ayla Gandarilla, Alliah Guzman, Maddie Rose Hedden, Penelope Hull, Mia Jackson, Sarah Jacobson, Eliana Luna, Amarely Maciel, Nora McBryar, Atiya Parks, Lillian Ray and Kailee Benitez.
And Arden Brown, Valerie Fraire, Adalee Gandarilla, Jessica Gandarilla Escobar, Ariana Guzman, Lyla Haynes, Viona Kelly, Marisol Luna, Cataleya Maciel, Collins Mosteller, Savanna Phillips, Kaegan Parangan, Evelyn Ramos, Sofia Valadez, Lisel Almonte, Kamilah Barrera, Milah Coleman, Sofia Gomez, Kamilah Huerta, Jazlyn Mendez, Alizay Molina, Lani Nelson, Annalee Ramos and Alyss Romero.
And Dulce Silva, Lucy Abercrombie, Charlie Collier, Alice Pope, Dori Rountree, Ruthie Smith, Luna Trejo, Aleeza Dawood, Jaelyn Haynes, Shelby Hyde, Ana Kapustka, Lila Narramore, Isla Pacheco, Ada Brianda Figueroa, Adilene Hernandez, Shelby Huch, Leah Marcelli, Sadie McKeehan, Ruby-Jane Rhoads, Aileen Urbina, Charlie Walker-Livesay, Abby Asbell, Aalia Dawood, Allie Dunn, Adalee Gandarilla, Elin Hobbs, Kelsey King, Lily Malerbi, Reese Underwood, Jeb Bethel and Aly Lount.
The musicians
A live orchestra involves the talents of many musicians and an experienced conductor: conductor – George “Smitty” Barnett; flute and piccolo – Lisa Elders; flute – Beth Blackburn; clarinets – Janna Pye, Lauren Wright; oboe – Allison Robinson; bassoon – Clarence Paul Jones; horns – Christine Pope, David Crawford; trumpets – Stephen Bearden, Jesse West; trombones – Brian Poteet, Sam Dodge; timpani – Chris Skaare; percussion – Mike Brodowski, David Keith, Ripken Walker; keyboards – Alan Cearley; violin 1 and concertmaster – Paula Pasqua; violins – Mary McCoy, Nathan Banks, Leslie Conner, Justin Rawlings, Katharine Fair; viola – Joe Lester, Samantha Lester; cello – Sharon Reed, Amy Shannon; bass – Emily Hengeveld.
Behind the scenes
A production the size of "The Snow Queen" requires the work of a number of specialty roles: production director and Guild dance director – Jessie Southerland; original concept, staging and choreography – Jessie Southerland and Elizabeth Fisher; 2022 choreography – Jessie Southerland, Megan Ervin, Lyndi Jensen, Rosalyn Guerra, Paige Retchko, Sean Steigerwald, Elizabeth Fisher and former Guild staff members; musical arrangements by Rodney Bishop; composers – Alexander Glazunov, Leo Delibes, Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky, Antonin Dvorak, Alexander Borodin and Mikhail Glinka; Guild Chamber Orchestra conductor – George “Smitty” Barnett; Guild dance faculty – Jessie Southerland, Lyndi Jensen, Megan Ervin, Sean Steigerwald and Rosalyn Guerra; technical crew – Megan Ervin, Amanda Hawkins, Jessie Southerland, Sean Steigerwald and Rosalyn Guerra; reception and lobby coordination – Ela Zwecker, Heather Savage and company parents; set and prop design and costume manufacturing and embellishment – Karen Clement, Holly Rann, Jessie Southerland and Rosalyn Guerra.
