The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton happily announce production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story by the same name.
The show features the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra, providing beautiful live accompaniment for the production.
Ballet Dalton principal dancers are typically high school students and Guild dance students ranging in age from 5 years old to high school. The orchestra includes 29 exceptional professional musicians. Dancers, musicians, costumes, props, scenery are woven together into a beautiful work of art that the Guild is proud to offer the community.
What is the Snow Queen story?
The Guild's "Snow Queen" was adapted from a well-known Hans Christian Andersen story in 2005 and transformed into a full-length classical ballet and presents a magical journey through the seasons, ending with the message that love conquers even the coldest of hearts. To whet your appetite for the show you can read the synopsis at http://www.creativeartsguild.org/dance/the-snow-queen. Then, come to a performance and see how the rest of the story unfolds.
Performances are Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. The Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. features an abridged, narrated format specifically designed for young audiences and their families. Dalton High School Players will narrate the show, performing as Hans Christian Andersen and his wife Anne. They travel through the story with the audience to demonstrate the traditions, techniques and artistic choices of a ballet and an orchestra, thus offering the audience a greater understanding and appreciation for this experience and art form.
Performances are in the Dalton High School theater. Tickets, $18 for adults and $13 for students and seniors, are available online only: https://bit.ly/TheSnowQueen22. More information is available on the Guild's page on Facebook and by calling (706) 278-0168.
While attending a performance, be sure to peruse gift items in the Snow Queen Boutique in the lobby outside the theater during intermission and after the show.
Sponsors
"The Snow Queen" locally has always had the support of many wonderful sponsors. Ballet Dalton and the Creative Arts Guild are grateful for each and every donation, regardless of the amount. Contributions from current sponsors have made "The Snow Queen" November 2022 productions possible. And it’s not too late to become a sponsor. You can go to creativeartsguild.org/dance/the-snow-queen and scroll down to the appropriate button.
We are grateful to Ken and Myra White, Engineered Floors, Marketing Alliance Group, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Finley Family Charitable Foundation, Georgia United Credit Union and the many other individuals and businesses who generously support the Guild and its mission of cultivating and sustaining the arts in Dalton and surrounding counties.
We offer a special thanks to our Creative Arts Guild Sustaining Partners whose annual pledges help assure full funding and continuation of our wonderful variety of programming and events.
