While the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has added stress and fear to the lives of many, it's also led to acts of goodwill and an emphasis on shared humanity.
Josh Tatum, who operates CrossFit Discernment in Dalton, and his wife, Ally, a CrossFit practitioner, have been overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of their CrossFit students, who made and sold T-shirts on behalf of the couple, then gave them the proceeds.
"The money was a big deal, but the money wasn't even the biggest blessing; their support was," Josh said. "They have our back: spiritually, physically, emotionally, and — if necessary — financially."
The outpouring was "affirmation," his wife said. "The support has been great."
Several members of the 8:30 a.m. CrossFit class "have a group messenger that we communicate on daily, (and) when Josh had to temporarily close the gym, we knew it would probably be a struggle for him financially and emotionally," said Mimi Long, a member of that morning group. "We wanted to help in some way because he has provided such an awesome opportunity for us to come together in fellowship and exercise, and he and Ally are such good people that give a lot to our community."
Both Josh and Ally "have always been so encouraging to me, (and) they always end the workout with wishing me a good day," said Brittney Brogdon, another member of the 8:30 a.m. class. "Josh has asked for prayers before, and I have done the same; it’s good knowing you attend a gym that will pray with you and for you."
When Alicia Smith joined the gym three years ago, "I was met with such support and encouragement," she said. "We have made such great friendships at CrossFit Discernment and consider our gym group a family, (so) when (we) saw that a gym closing for the virus was coming, we all wanted to do something to show Josh and Ally our support and love."
As the idea gained momentum, many gave more than the price of the shirts, or just donated without even receiving a shirt. Class members pitched in with various tasks related to the project, from communications to design to having the shirts made.
Members of that 8:30 a.m. class "started it, but everyone deserves some credit," Josh said. When he and Ally learned of the project the morning of April 4, "we received more than 60 text messages" from CrossFit students, wearing the special shirts and wishing the couple well.
"We really came together as a team and proved we really are #inittogether," Smith said. "We all love the Tatum family so much, and their gym has been such an amazing place for us to learn how to get fit and meet goals most of us never thought were possible."
Ally, for example, didn't believe she could do pull-ups, and the day she did her first, she did 100, Josh said. "We're a very supportive group of people," which breeds an environment where individuals can thrive.
The gym has a personal best bell, which students ring whenever they have achieved a new best, and then "everyone cheers," he said. The gym's atmosphere of "healthy, friendly competition goes a long way."
CrossFit "is fun, and you look forward to it," Ally said. "When people come, they usually don't leave."
Josh and Ally have continued posting daily workout videos and sharing tips even while the gym is closed, always using the hashtag "#inittogether," so "we had that (phrase) put on the back of the shirts," Long said. "We quickly got orders for about 70 shirts, (and) we ended up netting $2,000 from shirt sales and donations."
The capital infusion came at "the perfect moment," Ally said. "It couldn't have been more perfect."
Due to "a perfect storm" of financial setbacks, "I was looking at our accounts and bills, and it wasn't going to add up," Josh said. "It was very stressful, and then our phone blew up."
"We all took selfies in our shirts and texted the photos to Josh and Ally at the same time that we sent him the money via Venmo," Long said. "They had no idea and were overwhelmed with gratitude," even making "us a lovely thank you video."
"I cried for like 20 minutes, because it was so emotional and overwhelming," Josh said. "It was amazing."
Josh and Ally have several sections of CrossFit students, plus one-on-one clients who don't attend regular classes, so "the hardest part" of being forced to close during the pandemic has been the lack of personal interaction with members, he said. "The community is really the selling point here, and we have very, very personal relationships with everyone."
Though students can't meet as large groups, several of them still regularly visit the gym to exercise in an open area, which can be accomplished while maintaining social distance.
"We have sanitizer and wipes, and everyone keeps their space," Josh said. "If you touch it, clean it."
It's paramount to continue exercising during this time of social isolation, for mental and physical health, he said. "If you're an active person not used to sitting at home, you can lose your mind a little bit."
Physically, "if you don't use it, you'll lose it, (and) any gains you made, you'll take steps back," he said. However, if one maintains a workout regimen, "whenever you come back, it'll be like riding a bike."
He passed his CrossFit certification for instruction in 2012, and "you're not going to find anything else like (CrossFit)," he said. "You're going to be challenged every day and do things you never thought you could."
CrossFit is ideal for former athletes, because of its competitive element, said Josh, a college baseball player. "It's kind of addicting, like a drug."
He and Ally have created "a very special gym that keeps Christ first, (and) we are much like a church family, (so) this has been so much fun to be a part of and watch God work," Long said. There's "so much love between our members, (and we're) so happy to see some really great people be blessed. We are now doing tank (top) and hat sales at the request of the members, and every penny made will go to Josh and Ally again."
Brogdon echoed those sentiments, noting "the heart of the gym is based around Jesus, first, family, then CrossFit."
"I’m proud of how they run the gym, and the heart they have for everyone that attends," Brogdon added. "(I) honestly just felt it in my heart to send them a pick-me-up — really had no reason other than Jesus."
At CrossFit Discernment, "we've always been a Christ-first facility — we put a Bible verse on the board every day — with Christ-like values, and through these people God gave us a huge blessing," Josh said. "These awesome people are the story."
Josh and Ally "provide such an amazing (and) supportive environment," Smith said. "It is obvious they love what they do, and you can see their faith for God shine."
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.