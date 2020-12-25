Naomi Crider calls it "a big surprise," a Christmas card and a large coffee mug filled with chocolates and candies delivered by volunteers from City of Refuge Dalton.
"It was so sweet, so nice," she said. "I put the mug on my dining room table."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
When COVID-19 led Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a "shelter-in-place" order this spring, City of Refuge Dalton could no longer allow people into its food pantry to receive food, so volunteers began to deliver food. The order has been lifted, but City of Refuge Dalton volunteers continue to deliver food to about 100 elderly Dalton residents.
And two of those volunteers, Merrilyl Calfee and Paula Dilbeck, came up with an idea a few weeks ago to do something special for those elderly residents for Christmas.
"We worked at an adult daycare center with at-risk patients before COVID," said Calfee. "We were furloughed back in March, and we were looking for a way to stay connected with seniors and with the community. Her church was involved with City of Refuge and its food delivery. Since spring we have been going out every Friday delivering boxes of food that are provided by City of Refuge through the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to seniors who have indicated a need."
Calfee said that for her and Dilbeck it is as much about making a connection as delivering food.
"Seniors are already often isolated," she said. "They may not be able to drive. They may not have family that lives nearby, and the pandemic has made that isolation even worse. We always spend time at the door, not going in. For some people, it might be just a few minutes. For others, it could be 10 or 15 or 20 minutes. It depends on the need of the person and what they have on their hearts to talk about that day. We pray with some about them."
Calfee said she and Dilbeck and the other volunteers who deliver the food have come to love the people they serve.
"As Christmas approached, we began talking with Shay Taylor (director of program services) at City of Refuge about doing something special for them," she said. "She had been saying for the past three months that she really had it on her heart to do something for the seniors. We've had other volunteers come on board to help with the deliveries or to help with the packing of the food, and a group of ladies got together and packed Christmas gifts for the seniors. It was not a big thing. It was a token, but it was something to let them know people were thinking of them."
They delivered the presents earlier this month.
Crider said even though her present was a surprise it was completely in character for the City of Refuge Dalton volunteers.
"I was in the hospital for 25 days with pneumonia," she said. "Then I stayed three weeks with my daughter. I'm back in my apartment now. My children come and help me, but I am here alone, and to have someone come to my door regularly is so very nice. The ladies who come by are very godly women. They take the time to talk. I don't let people in because of the virus, but we talk at the door. And they are very sweet."
Linda Peeples is another of the volunteers who delivers food.
"I love being able to do it," she said. "I've been doing it just three or four weeks. I know a lot of seniors are lonely right know, being shut up in their homes, and COVID has just made things worse. Some of them don't have families. Some do have family members who check on them and help take care of them. But even those with families may not be able to see them now because of concerns about COVID."
She said she never goes into anyone's home, but if they want to talk she always takes the time to stand on the porch or in the common area outside a building and talk.
“We give them time to talk, and a lot want you to pray with them," she said. "They have someone they want us to pray about."
Sandra Towns is one of the people City of Refuge Dalton brings food to.
"I've got the card and the mug sitting on the table," she said. "I really appreciated it. I wasn't expecting it. But it was very kind and very thoughtful. They are very nice. They take time to talk to you and to pray. We all need prayer, especially now. I feel very blessed that they are doing this."
Calfee said seniors are more easily overlooked during the holidays.
"When people think of doing something for people in need at Christmastime, they usually gravitate to families with children," she said. "It has been a blessing to us. It has been as much a joy to us as it has been to the people we deliver food to."
Rickie Davis also has food delivered by City of Refuge Dalton. He said he was surprised when volunteers brought his gift.
"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was very happy to get it. It was all very nice. It was heartwarming that people took the time to do this. They are very thoughtful. They take the time to talk and offer to pray with me when they bring the food."
