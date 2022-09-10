Youth games will kick off play Sunday at the newly opened Northeast Community Soccer Complex at Dalton’s Heritage Point Park.
City Administrator Andrew Parker updated members of the City Council on the soccer complex Thursday at a meeting of the city Finance Committee, which is composed of the council members.
“The turf has been installed,” he said. “There is, unfortunately, a warranty issue that Shaw (Industries) is going to address as it relates to the safety pad that was installed underneath the turf. There is a discrepancy in the thickness of the pad that they produced. They have assured me they are going to make it right.”
Parker said he expects those repairs will be made in “the next couple of weeks.”
He said the concessions/restrooms building has received a temporary certificate of occupancy.
He said a contractor is installing the asphalt topping on the parking lot.
“The great news is that this Sunday we will see the first matches at the facility,” he said.
The game times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“These will be local youth travel teams,” he said. “We won’t have a ribbon cutting because we want the facility to be 100% complete before we do that. But if you are available to see the games, please drop by because we are excited to see the facility in action. (Parks and Recreation Department Director Caitlin Sharpe) told me these fields are already booked up through the fall.”
The city used about $7.075 million of its share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by Whitfield County voters to build two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. The SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
They are part of four FIFA-sized fields to open in the Greater Dalton area in 2022.
One turf field is at the campus of Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy. The fourth is at Whitfield County’s Riverbend Park, off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School.
Parker said Dalton State College will play at The Dalton Academy field and continue to practice at the soccer field at Lakeshore Park, where the team has played since the program was founded in 2015. Parker said staff are preparing a budget request to replace the turf on the field at Lakeshore Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.