Whitfield County is used to high school soccer state champions. For eight of the past nine seasons, the county has seen at least one boys soccer team bring home a title.
Before 2021, though, only one team from the county won the championship in any given season. This year? There are three: Coahulla Creek, Dalton and Southeast Whitfield.
That's cause for celebration, said Brad Ramsey, who is part of a group that's helped to organize one.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., "Soccertown, USA: A Countywide Celebration of Domination" will be held at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The event, which is free to the public, will recognize the three state champion teams from Whitfield County. Last week, Coahulla Creek earned the Class 3A title, Southeast the Class 4A title and Dalton the Class 6A championship.
"It's all about these three teams and the success that they've had," Ramsey said. "It's awesome for this community."
T-shirts and "swag bags" with various merchandise and gift cards will be provided to members of each of the three championship teams, Ramsey said, and a limited number of the shirts will be available for purchase by the public. Proceeds from the sales will go to the soccer programs at each school.
There will be a DJ playing music, Ramsey said, and city and county officials will be on hand to recognize the accomplishments of the players and coaches. Each team's head coach will speak.
"We're just going to party it up," Ramsey said.
Ramsey said the idea for the celebration formed quickly after the teams won in the state semifinals last week to advance to the championship round. Ramsey, who is the president of the quarterback club that supports sports at Southeast Whitfield, began discussing possible ways to recognize the teams with Misty Silvers, a member of the booster club at Dalton High.
"She and I were just texting about how awesome it was that we had three teams playing in the championship game and how cool it would be if we had some sort of celebration to bring the community together," Ramsey said.
The group then got Dalton business owner and state representative Kasey Carpenter involved, who quickly secured the venue.
"Once he got involved, it really kind of blew up from there," Ramsey said. "We're still working on a few final details, but it came together really quickly. The community is awesome, between corporate and private donations."
The season was a strong one for high school soccer teams throughout Whitfield and Murray counties. Northwest Whitfield's girls team fell one step short of the championship round in the Class 4A Final Four, while the girls teams at Dalton and Southeast reached the Sweet 16. Northwest's boys reached the playoffs' second round, as did North Murray's.
"We're going to show these boys what it means to our community to have a bunch of winners here, baby," Carpenter, a Dalton High School graduate, said in a video posted to his Facebook account promoting the event.
