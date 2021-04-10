Society of Women Engineers look to inspire, assist others

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) seeks to empower women to achieve full potential in careers as engineers and leaders, expand the image of the engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving the quality of life, and demonstrate the value of diversity and inclusion.
The vision of SWE is a world with gender parity and equality in engineering and technology. SWENext is a way for girls to become a part of the SWE engineering community as a student through the age of 18. SWENexters have access to programs, mentors and resources designed to develop leadership skills and self-confidence to #BeThatEngineer and succeed in a career in engineering and technology. Although the program focuses on girls, all students are encouraged to get involved.
In March, SWE Next Club met at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy in Dalton. Hillary Rupert, manufacturing department manager for Shaw Industries, has worked with the students to start the club. The club members held signs to celebrate International Women's Day and built structures as part of their hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activity.
