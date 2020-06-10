Solid Waste Authority celebrates 'essential' employees

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has joined with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Georgia Chapter in celebrating 2020 Waste & Recycling Workers Week, June 14-20. This awareness effort is focused on solid waste workers as essential workers. The theme this year is "I am Essential and Not Invisible."
Waste and recycling workers are integral to the safety and health of our communities. Participation in the Waste & Recycling Workers Week means that the authority has joined with the SWANA Georgia Chapter and other municipalities, organizations and companies throughout the state, committing to elevating the status of solid waste management industry workers.
“We are proud to participate in this statewide effort as we come together to ensure that solid waste workers are recognized as essential and need to be valued as employees that protect our health,” said Dirk Verhoeff, director of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority.
SWANA Georgia Chapter plans to feature solid waste workers throughout the state on its website (gaswana.org) and social media. The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority will be featured on Thursday, June 18.
“We recognize the need to remove the cloak of invisibility on solid waste workers by demonstrating the vital role they provide in maintaining the safety and health of communities across Georgia,” said Suki Janssen, SWANA Georgia Chapter president.
Waste and recyclable material collectors are in the top five most dangerous jobs in the United States. SWANA Georgia Chapter wants to bring awareness to protect solid waste workers and elevate the importance of the tasks they perform for Georgia citizens. If you would like to know more about Waste & Recycling Workers Week or the SWANA Georgia Chapter, please visit gaswana.org or visit SWANA Georgia Chapter on Facebook.
SWANA Georgia Chapter serves almost 300 members throughout Georgia and other areas through conferences, certifications, publications and technical training courses. SWANA Georgia Chapter represents industry leaders from every discipline in solid waste management. The chapter provides multiple benefits to members, including the opportunity to hear about the latest technologies and/or developments in the industry and to network with other solid waste professionals. Its mission is to "Educate, Innovate and Communicate."
