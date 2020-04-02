Solid Waste Authority temporarily suspends accepting tires

Effective immediately, the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority will not be accepting tires at any of the following convenience center locations through April 30:
• Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center, 4189 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton
• Westside Convenience Center, 1536 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face
• Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Convenience Center, 1924 MLK Jr. Blvd., Dalton
• McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, 819 McGaughey Chapel Road, Cohutta
The authority asks that you please hold on to your tires and not illegally dump them. The authority will be able to accept tires at a later date. The Georgia Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act provides the following for illegal dumping:
Not commercially dumped
• Less than 10 pounds, up to a $1,000 fine, up to 12 months in prison.
• 10 to 500 pounds, a fine up to $5,000, a prison term up to 12 months, or both.
• Greater than 500 pounds, first offense, same as 10 to 500 pounds; second offense, a fine up to $25,000, a prison term of up to five years, or both.
Commercially dumped
• Any amount, a fine up to $25,000, a prison term of up to five years, or both.
Thank you for your patience as we update our procedures to ensure the safety of our employees and the community.
For the most updated information, visit www.dwswa.org.
