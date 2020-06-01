Some campgrounds reopened at Carters Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, announces that some recreation area campgrounds reopened for visitors on Monday at five of its projects, including Carters Lake. Visitors can now also place campsite reservations on the Recreation.gov website or smartphone app.
The following Corps Projects reopened a select number of their campgrounds on Monday:
• Allatoona Lake.
• Carters Lake.
• Lake Lanier.
• Okatibbee Lake.
• Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Because the health and safety of the visiting public and staff remain the highest priority, the Corps continues monitoring national health data and local conditions for strategies on reopening campgrounds and other facilities at projects not mentioned above.
Please note that only campgrounds utilizing the Recreation.gov website and smartphone app, and campgrounds with auto-fee machines, will be reopening at the present time. Because there may be specific campgrounds at projects not yet reopening, the public is asked to monitor local Facebook pages to track the status of their desired campgrounds, or call the project resource office to inquire for further information.
All campsites will be 100% reservable with zero-day window. Please be aware that gate attendants are prohibited from completing onsite transactions, so campers are strongly encouraged to complete their reservations prior to arrival to expedite the check-in process.
Please stay healthy, keep practicing safe social distancing as a courtesy to other guests and do consider stocking hand sanitizer for additional safety. Visitors are also asked to please obey posted signage at facilities which limit the number of people that may occupy at one time, in addition to signage posting facility closures.
For more information, contact the Mobile District at (251) 690-2505 or any of its recreation sites at sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/.
