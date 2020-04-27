The first day of inside dining in restaurants in almost a month in Georgia got off to a slow start on Monday, according to local restaurant owners. But they say it was important to get things moving again.
Kasey Carpenter, owner of Dalton's Oakwood Cafe, said that at the lunch time peak the restaurant had about 20 people. Normally, it would have about 150.
“It's going to take some time to build back up,” said Carpenter, who also owns Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company and is a state representative. “That's why it was important for Gov. Kemp to reopen things now, so that we can start this process.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week he was easing some restrictions on economic activity he put into place almost four weeks earlier to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Kemp allowed gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops and similar businesses to reopen on Friday, as long as they continued to comply with social distancing guidelines and maintain strict cleaning standards, and employees wear a mask and gloves where appropriate.
Kemp gave the OK for restaurants — which had been limited to carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery and outside dining — to resume inside dining service on Monday. But restaurants have to make sure that employees wear face masks and that customers maintain social distancing. Those dining in can be in groups no larger than six, and must be seated at least 6 feet apart from other groups.
“It has been a hassle,” said Teresa Morrison, owner of the Village Cafeteria in Chatsworth.
Morrison said most customers understood the need for the new rules and that they were mandated by the state. But she said a few became upset when staff tried to get them to comply.
Morrison described the number of people dining inside on Monday at lunch as “good” but off from before the coronavirus pandemic.
Morrison said the requirement that groups be kept at least 6 feet apart has effectively cut her seating capacity in half.
T.J. Kaikobad, owner of Cyra’s – Simple Goodness and Baja Coop in Dalton, said lunchtime business was “muted.”
“I think dinner is going to bounce back before lunch,” he said. “Many of the downtown offices are still closed. City Hall won't reopen until Friday, and I think that the lunch business is going to take a little more time to come back.”
Maureen Rogers, general manager of Hamilton's Food & Spirits in Dalton, said they are still open for carryout and outside dining only.
"I think it's a little too early to reopen for inside dining," she said. "We want our customers and employees to be safe and to feel safe. We might reopen for inside dining next Monday. That still hasn't been decided. There are a lot of rules we have to abide by, and we want to make sure we are comfortable with them."
The National Federation of Independent Business, which represents 325,000 small business owners across the nation, welcomed Kemp's decision to reopen the state's economy.
"Georgia's small businesses are really hurting, and it's still uncertain how many of the businesses that had to close temporarily because of a crisis not of their own making will have the resources to reopen when the time is right," the group said in a statement. "The COVID-19 crisis isn't over, but Gov. Kemp's guidelines will allow entrepreneurs to evaluate whether to restart their businesses while protecting the safety of their customers and employees. Small business owners will take their individual circumstances and communities into account when deciding when and how to reopen under Georgia's guidelines."
