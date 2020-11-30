Some Dalton Municipal Court dates canceled

All proceedings for Dalton Municipal Court scheduled for this Wednesday and for Dec. 9 have been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Whitfield County.
Rescheduled dates will be issued. Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact Municipal Court offices at (706) 278-1913, ext. 101.
The next scheduled date for Municipal Court proceedings is Dec. 16. That court date is still scheduled as normal.
