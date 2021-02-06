Some Dalton residents say Greene's punishment is unfair

Some Dalton residents expressed disbelief Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments for what The Associated Press reported as her "racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories and her past endorsement of violence against leading Democratic officials," including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene, a Republican from Rome who has been an advocate of false QAnon conspiracy theories and championed baseless claims of election fraud in the most recent presidential election, represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. She had been assigned by House Republicans to the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee.
"If the Republicans want her on those committees, the Democrats ought to leave it alone," said Dalton resident Jerry Shelton, who said he works in construction.
"I don't think one party should tell the other how to run its business," said Shelton, who said he voted for Greene in the general election in November.
Eleven House Republicans and 219 Democrats voted to remove Greene from the committees while 199 Republicans voted to keep her on the committees.
Greene, currently in her first term in Congress, has become a lightning rod for controversy after media reports revealed that in 2018 and 2019 she had liked Facebook posts calling for the execution of House Speaker Pelosi, D-Calif., and other leading Democrats. Greene has also expressed support for QAnon, a series of false conspiracy theories that have held, among other things, that former President Donald Trump was battling Satan-worshiping pedophiles in Washington, Hollywood and elsewhere that are operating a global child sex-trafficking ring, and said mass school shootings in Connecticut and Florida were "false flags" — fake — to create support for gun control measures.
Before the House vote, Greene spoke to the House members, repudiating some of her past statements.
"I don't see how you can punish someone for things they said before they even took office," said Dalton resident Melanie Richard, who said she works in a carpet mill. "If you start punishing people for saying things, there's a lot of politicians who should be in that line."
Some of the rhetoric from Greene that Democrats in the House pointed to occurred after she was sworn in as a representative.
Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam said she was "disappointed" by the decision to remove Greene from the committees. Putnam first met Greene when Putnam invited her to speak to the Whitfield County Republican Party in the summer of 2019.
"She had such great expectations and wanted to do what was right for her district," Putnam said. "I don't think she's being treated fairly when Democrats can do some of the things they have done and not be reprimanded."
Putnam pointed to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who said at a 2018 rally, "If you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."
Some members of Trump's family and administration as well as Republican members of Congress were subsequently harassed by crowds in restaurants and other public venues.
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers said of Greene being stripped of her committee assignments, "I hate it for the area because it affects our representation."
"Of course, I don't think she had a lot of credibility to start with, so I don't know if we will be missing a lot," Peppers said. "Congressmen should be held to a certain level of behavior, and she has fallen far below that."
Peppers said Greene's "reputation is in tatters."
"I don't see how she can redeem herself at this point," she said.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said he doesn't think Greene losing the committee seats will have much of an impact on Dalton or on the 14th District.
"People need to realize that about 90% to 95% of the daily services they rely on are delivered by local governments," he said. "Washington, D.C., has become the most expensive TV show in history. They never get anything done. I'm not sure I want them to do anything. They send out Social Security checks and Medicare payments, and that's about the only thing that people will see from them that affects them in a positive way in their daily lives."
Asked if he is concerned about the impact that Greene losing the committee assignments will have on Whitfield County, Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen responded simply, "I am thankful every day I live and work in Whitfield County and not broken Washington, D.C."
